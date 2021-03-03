Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 379,954 Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 183.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,954 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.67% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $22,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MIC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 12.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 18.9% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 602,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 95,631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 330,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,312 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,483,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after buying an additional 55,832 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 67.23% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments.

