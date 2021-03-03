Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 94,289 Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.51% of 1st Source worth $25,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 203.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 515.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Source alerts:

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $46.58.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 20.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

SRCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded 1st Source from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Read More: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.