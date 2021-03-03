Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 242,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 256,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $21,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JD. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in JD.com by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in JD.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in JD.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JD stock opened at $96.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JD shares. Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays upped their target price on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their target price on JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

