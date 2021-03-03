Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 635,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,306 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of National Retail Properties worth $26,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter worth $5,054,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Also, COO Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 14,000 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $588,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,465.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,894,660. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.33. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $54.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

