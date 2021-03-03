Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Hormel Foods worth $22,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

