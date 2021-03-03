Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,560 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,560 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.29% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $23,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $3,433,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,388,000 after buying an additional 185,209 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,914 shares of company stock worth $20,634,901 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -95.99 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $92.60.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

