Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,294 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.02, for a total transaction of $8,550,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,691,785.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.58 and a twelve month high of $303.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.33 and its 200-day moving average is $244.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Read More: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.