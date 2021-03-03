Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,986 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.14% of The Cooper Companies worth $25,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,337 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 59.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $938,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $396.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.14.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $387.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.68 and a 1-year high of $396.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

