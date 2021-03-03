Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 50,281 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,281 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of TransUnion worth $24,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRU. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TransUnion by 1,904.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in TransUnion by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $83,134.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,999,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,891,236 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

NYSE TRU opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.04. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

