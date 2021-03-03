Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 52,130 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,130 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of CoStar Group worth $22,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after buying an additional 45,413 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in CoStar Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,770,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,997,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,328,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 290,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after buying an additional 97,036 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $897.82.

Shares of CSGP opened at $790.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a PE ratio of 106.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $500.24 and a 1-year high of $952.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $892.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $872.20.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

