Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 5,992 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Darden Restaurants worth $22,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,252,000 after acquiring an additional 122,620 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $138.96 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.05 and its 200 day moving average is $114.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Darden Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

