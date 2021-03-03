Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 75,520 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,520 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of ONEOK worth $24,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in ONEOK by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 180.4% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $71.92.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. ONEOK’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

