Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 782 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $23,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 131.1% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 113.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 142.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

SPOT opened at $322.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.64. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $331.97 and a 200 day moving average of $290.42.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nordea Equity Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.12.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.