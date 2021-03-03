Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,461 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of CMS Energy worth $23,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 121.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $54.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.87 and a 200-day moving average of $60.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $46.03 and a 1-year high of $68.99.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Cfra downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.45.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.