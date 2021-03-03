Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299,443 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Alliant Energy worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $58.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

