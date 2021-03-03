Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $48.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.09 million, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 12,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $532,323.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,946 shares in the company, valued at $43,134,488.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

