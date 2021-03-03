Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decline of 49.7% from the January 28th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.9 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APYRF. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.50 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

