Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce sales of $573.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $550.21 million to $623.00 million. Allison Transmission reported sales of $637.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

ALSN opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allison Transmission (ALSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.