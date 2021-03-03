AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) General Counsel Sells $232,680.00 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) General Counsel Edward Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $232,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 194,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,525,297.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. 257,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,478. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.71.

Get AlloVir alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on ALVR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AlloVir has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 608.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.