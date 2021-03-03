AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insider Beek Jeroen B. Van Sells 5,932 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 5,932 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $230,042.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,995,607.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALVR stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. 257,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,478. AlloVir, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70.

ALVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of AlloVir from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $32,219,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlloVir during the third quarter worth about $30,167,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in AlloVir by 8,394.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after buying an additional 899,701 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,942,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

