AllSafe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,664.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0405 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $370,109.40 and $1,664.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, AllSafe has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00050374 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AllSafe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

