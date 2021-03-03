Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 1,598 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 846% compared to the average daily volume of 169 put options.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $841,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Argus lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 173,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.