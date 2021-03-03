Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Trading Down 5.3%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s share price traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $143.54 and last traded at $144.32. 500,703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 800,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.41.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.42.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day moving average of $139.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,066 shares of company stock worth $4,996,673. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $135,037,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 189,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

