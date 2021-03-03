Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Stock Price Down 9.8%

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)’s share price fell 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.92. 1,261,664 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,202,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of -1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47.

In other news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 166,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpha Pro Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 305.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

