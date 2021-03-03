Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Increased by Dubuque Bank & Trust

Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 55,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $80,892,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 384.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 1,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $12.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,062.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,277. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,968.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,729.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,362 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,851. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

