Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,775,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $36.43 on Wednesday, hitting $2,039.41. The stock had a trading volume of 50,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,968.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1,729.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,362 shares of company stock worth $8,243,851 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

