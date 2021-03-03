Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust

Dubuque Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Dubuque Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 67,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,318,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Alphabet by 33.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 373,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $546,040,000 after purchasing an additional 94,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.7% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $21.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,042.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,040. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,958.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1,722.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.