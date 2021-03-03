Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ALSMY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

ALSMY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. The stock had a trading volume of 124,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,776. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.30. Alstom has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

