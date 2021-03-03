Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALSMY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Get Alstom alerts:

ALSMY traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 124,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,776. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. Alstom has a one year low of $3.18 and a one year high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.