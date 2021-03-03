Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Alstom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Alstom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of Alstom stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.08. 124,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,776. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. Alstom has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $6.70.

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

