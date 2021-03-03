Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares Down 5.7%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) shares traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $87.05 and last traded at $87.80. 2,043,201 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,734,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $416,666.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,912 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,827 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Alteryx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

