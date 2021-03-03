Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) will announce $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Altice USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. Altice USA posted sales of $2.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altice USA will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $10.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $10.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Altice USA.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATUS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altice USA from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Altice USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.69.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATUS opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.12 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52.

Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

