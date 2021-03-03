Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stake Cut by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,550,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506,909 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.64% of Altice USA worth $134,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altice USA by 254.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 13,566 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth $17,580,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Altice USA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 705,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Jeereddi Investments LP increased its position in Altice USA by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Altice USA by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,236,000 after buying an additional 311,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $1,446,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,369,249.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Altice USA from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HSBC lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.69.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the US, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. Its video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

