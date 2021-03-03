Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Trading Down 8.8%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) shares fell 8.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.37. 1,738,596 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 1,736,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALT. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

