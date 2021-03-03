Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.62

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.62 and last traded at $45.55, with a volume of 171793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $538,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,517,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,232,000 after acquiring an additional 187,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

