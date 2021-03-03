Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Trading Up 5.4%

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 194,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 62,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMAL. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Amalgamated Bank by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Amalgamated Bank by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

