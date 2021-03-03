Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,094.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,232.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,204.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

