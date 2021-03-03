Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Ambarella stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.00 and its 200-day moving average is $77.51. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.93.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,578,536.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $117,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,416.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $5,151,058. Company insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

