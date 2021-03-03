Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Craig Hallum

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella stock opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.51. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 24,970 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $2,249,297.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 889,020 shares in the company, valued at $80,082,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 5,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $489,967.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,578,536.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $5,151,058. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $142,819,000 after buying an additional 128,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,407,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57,943 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,714,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 165,433 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.