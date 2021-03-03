Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $150.00 at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from $130.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s current price.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ambarella from $98.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.64.

AMBA opened at $113.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -64.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $128.93.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 5,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $511,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,058. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,118,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,197,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Ambarella by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,407,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,714,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after buying an additional 165,433 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

