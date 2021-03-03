Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) vs. O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Financial Analysis

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambarella and O2Micro International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ambarella $228.73 million 17.49 -$44.79 million ($1.33) -85.50 O2Micro International $60.93 million 3.42 -$5.04 million ($0.29) -26.38

O2Micro International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ambarella. Ambarella is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ambarella and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambarella 1 4 10 0 2.60 O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ambarella currently has a consensus price target of $87.69, suggesting a potential downside of 22.88%. O2Micro International has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.58%. Given O2Micro International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe O2Micro International is more favorable than Ambarella.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.3% of Ambarella shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.2% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Ambarella shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ambarella has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ambarella and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambarella -27.64% -12.74% -10.86% O2Micro International 4.88% 3.64% 3.02%

Summary

O2Micro International beats Ambarella on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable cameras, automotive cameras, drones, and virtual reality cameras, as well as Internet Protocol security cameras for professional use and home security and monitoring. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and distributors. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products. Its products are primarily used in the consumer electronics, computer, industrial, communication, and automotive markets for applications, including LCD and LED monitors, LCD and LED televisions, notebook and tablet computers, low/zero emission vehicles, mobile phones, power tools, energy efficient technology relating to batteries, LED lighting, including general lighting and portable electronics devices. The company sells its products through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, or distributors to OEMs, ODMs, and module makers. It also licenses its proprietary intellectual property to third parties; and provides design and engineering support services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

