Ambrosus (AMB) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.99 Million

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ambrosus has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $15.99 million and approximately $622,996.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.12 or 0.00484215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00073897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059593 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00783158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027882 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 680,088,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.