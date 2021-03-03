AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Holdings Lowered by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,294 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.12% of AMC Networks worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in AMC Networks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX opened at $67.14 on Wednesday. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

