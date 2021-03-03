AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.02% from the company’s current price.

AMCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.85.

Shares of AMCX traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.45. 8,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,515,578. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $19.62 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,698,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,753,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,605,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 915,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 66,751 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 776,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,180,000 after purchasing an additional 141,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 557,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 31,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

