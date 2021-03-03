AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. AMC Networks traded as high as $74.05 and last traded at $73.18, with a volume of 16909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.14.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMCX. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in AMC Networks by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in AMC Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 65.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

