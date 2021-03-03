Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Sets New 1-Year High at $78.53

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.53 and last traded at $78.44, with a volume of 15298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

Several analysts recently commented on DOX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amdocs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Amdocs by 99.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Amdocs by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

