Ameresco, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a report released on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $45.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,859,385. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 6,162 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $274,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 321,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,343.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 642,292 shares of company stock worth $35,880,672 in the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

