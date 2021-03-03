Ameresco, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE AMRC opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $172,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,630,989.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 4,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $264,053.68. Insiders sold 642,292 shares of company stock valued at $35,880,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Ameresco by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.