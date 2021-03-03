American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Redding anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year.

AEO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,519. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after acquiring an additional 189,698 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $43,179,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $41,527,000.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

