American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of AEO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. 5,232,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,114,052. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

